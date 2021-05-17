Brokerages Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.12. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.