Brokerages Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.12. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

