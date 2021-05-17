Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

BRMK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,211. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.