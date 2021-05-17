Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $441.62 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.77 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $466.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

