Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Broadcom by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $438.34 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.77 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $466.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.