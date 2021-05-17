Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.15

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.15 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 53288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTVCY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Britvic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

