British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Acquires 29 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter purchased 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £149.93 ($195.88).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Simon Carter acquired 29 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($195.51).

LON:BLND traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 518.40 ($6.77). 1,727,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. British Land Company Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 516.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 481.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.60.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 449.56 ($5.87).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.