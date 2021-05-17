BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS opened at $38.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

