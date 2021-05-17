BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $532,000 Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

VMD stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

