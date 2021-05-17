Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Brightcove news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 232,303 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth $202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 300,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $553.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

