Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $134.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.68, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

