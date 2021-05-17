Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,655 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.8% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ecolab by 10.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ecolab by 9.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,752,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,722,000 after buying an additional 192,834 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

ECL opened at $224.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.62. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

