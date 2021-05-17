Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $84.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $84,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after buying an additional 210,435 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $251.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.69 and a 1-year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.