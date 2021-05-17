Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.16 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

