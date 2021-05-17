Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $20.46 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $566.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.90. The stock has a market cap of $352.82 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

