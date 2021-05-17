Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $44,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $244.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.02 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

