Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1,849.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,424 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $244.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.10. The company has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

