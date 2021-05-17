Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

BBI opened at $0.82 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. Research analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Busard Brown bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,609.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brickell Biotech by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 333,169 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 271.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

