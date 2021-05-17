Brett Fairclough Sells 125,000 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $28.99 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $11,530,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $3,204,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.