Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BREZU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 24th

Breeze Holdings Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BREZU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 24th. Breeze Holdings Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 23rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS BREZU opened at $10.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

