Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$240.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$250.00 to C$240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$251.10.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$212.06 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$184.84 and a 12-month high of C$245.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$224.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$221.10.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million. Research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

