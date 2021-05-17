Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $255.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.67.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $176.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.83. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $140.93 and a 12 month high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

