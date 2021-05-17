Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.58. 3,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,093. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -102.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,572 in the last ninety days. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6,460.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

