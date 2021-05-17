BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.38.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.