Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 596,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 13.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $48,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

BAH traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.