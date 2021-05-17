Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after buying an additional 230,042 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,109,000 after buying an additional 69,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,101,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH opened at $83.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.