Bonpay (BON) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.00

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 112.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $394,797.59 and $8.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonpay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded 71.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00086834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $557.91 or 0.01276385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00116470 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay (CRYPTO:BON) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 coins and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 coins. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bonpay is a full-fledged Blockchain service, including a wide range of solutions, from Bitcoin storage to plastic or virtual card. BON is an Ethereum-based token that provides token holders with incentive rewards and cashback bonuses. “

Bonpay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

