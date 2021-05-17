Bonded Finance (BOND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $316,199.00

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $316,199.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 35.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

