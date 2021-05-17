BOLT (BOLT) Price Tops $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One BOLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $133,966.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00084331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $557.63 or 0.01289061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00115612 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.