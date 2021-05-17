BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,300,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,480,000.

View stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.38. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83. View, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIEW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

