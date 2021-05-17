BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 185,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,866,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,525,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,215. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $111.87 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.83.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.