BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 1.03% of Everbridge worth $47,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,398. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVBG stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.02. 882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,934. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

