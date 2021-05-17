BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$62.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAR.UN. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.17.

CAR.UN stock traded up C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$57.94. 251,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,128. The stock has a market cap of C$9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$42.22 and a 1-year high of C$58.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.69.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

