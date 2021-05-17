BMO Capital Markets Lowers Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$42.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NPIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.45.

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

