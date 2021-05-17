BMO Capital Markets Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $269.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $237.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $201.06 on Monday. Square has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.93, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.