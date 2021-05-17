BMO Capital Markets Boosts Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$18.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $11.21 on Friday. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

