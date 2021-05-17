BMO Capital Markets Boosts Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$4.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$3.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$405.16 million and a PE ratio of -27.45. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

