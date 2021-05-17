BMO Capital Markets Boosts Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $82.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.18.

NYSE:DAR opened at $76.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $63.04. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

