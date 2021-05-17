Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 962 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RYN opened at $38.06 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

