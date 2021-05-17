Blue Fin Capital Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.8% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,339.00 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,242.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,958.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

