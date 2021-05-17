Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Down 35% This Week

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $588,498.31 and approximately $5,330.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00087567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00022696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.35 or 0.01286455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00062535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00115316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

