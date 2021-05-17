Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Shares of BKH opened at $67.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

