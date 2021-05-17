Bitradio Trading 27.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $74,078.05 and $85.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00031023 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.92 or 0.01118563 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,990,135 coins and its circulating supply is 9,990,131 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

