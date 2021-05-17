BitcoinPoS Price Hits $1.93 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 39.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00004281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $8.39 million and $31,740.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001900 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 137.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,566,531 coins and its circulating supply is 4,355,077 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

