Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Hits $69.25

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for approximately $69.25 or 0.00158367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $586.10 million and approximately $37.37 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

