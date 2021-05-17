Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $1,052.07

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion and approximately $7.01 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,052.07 or 0.02423751 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,406.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.05 or 0.00663612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001694 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003395 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,739,881 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

