Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading Down 9% This Week

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $89.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000635 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004699 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 287.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.