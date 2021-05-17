Bird Construction Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$597.95 million.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.94.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$9.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.24 and a 52 week high of C$9.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

