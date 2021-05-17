Birchcliff Energy’s (BIR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.18.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$891.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.04 and a 52 week high of C$3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.70%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.