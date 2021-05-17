Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have outpaced the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been gaining from business growth initiatives, including efforts to boost online capabilities. Markedly, the company witnessed growth in its core business during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. In fact, comparable sales (comps) increased 7.9% in the reported quarter. The company witnessed double-digit comps growth across several categories. Going ahead, management expects low-single digit rise in comps during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Also it is on track with Operation North Star to boost efficiency. On the flip side, the company has been grappling with weak store traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, higher freight expenses have been exerting pressure on gross margin. Also, it is cautious regarding rising COVID-19 related expenses.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NYSE:BIG opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $26.62 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Big Lots by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

