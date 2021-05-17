Big Data Protocol (BDP) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.75 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001527 BTC on major exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $17.24 million and $2.75 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00087439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00023039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $589.37 or 0.01293526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00062531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00115426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 24,784,665 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.